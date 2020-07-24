Sikkim reports 22 new cases of COVID-19, tally at 460

Sikkim on Thursday reported 22 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the state”s tally to 460, an official said.

Nineteen of the fresh cases were reported from East Sikkim and the other three from the West district, said Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Pema T Bhutia.

East Sikkim, where 335 people have tested positive so far, is the worst-hit district, accounting for 73 per cent of the total cases.

South Sikkim has so far reported 91 cases, West district 33 and one in North district.

There are 338 active cases in the state and 122 people have recovered.

Total 20,050 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Sikkim.