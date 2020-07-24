Specially-Abled Child Beaten by Cop, ADGP visits Family & Extends Apology

NET News Desk

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, a specially abled child was lashed by a police official in Bharalumukh area on Thursday. The incident came to the light when the victim’s father Palash Chaliha posted a video on his social media profile. In the video, the son can be seen with bruises and marks on his back.

According to Chaliha, he went out on his bike along with his specially-abled son to purchase medicines during the curfew hours on Thursday. Chaliha claims that they voluntarily stopped seeing the police but the official stroke his son on the back without asking or confirming anything about their outing. Chaliha expressed his distress in the video asking the public whether the action of the police can be justified or not.

The video was widely shared on social media platforms. Netizens spoke out in support of the child and condemned the incident.

Commenting on the incident ADGP (L&O), Assam, G.P. Singh tweeted, “Reference Facebook post of Sri Palash Chaliha regarding policeman beating up Sri Chaliha’s child, who also happens to be a special child, please rest assured action would be taken against the erring policeman. No compromise on such issues.”

Singh visted Chaliha’a house on Friday and conveyed his regards on behalf of Assam Police. Singh also extended personal apology to the family, especially to the child.

“I’ve visited the home of Sri Palah Chaliha and conveyed regrets on behalf of @assampolice and my personal apology to the family, especially the child”, said Singh in a tweet.

“The personnel concerned are being appropriately sensitised and put through retraining programme to prevent recurrence of such incidents

CP Guwahati Police has ordered an enquiry to ascertain the causative factors and the incident itself to take further action. I also express my regrets and apologies to the enlightened people of Assam for this incident”, he further added.