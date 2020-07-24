SSR Fans Trend #DilBecharaDay Ahead of its Premier

NET News Desk

Sushant Singh Rajput has become an emotion for most of the Indians and many across the borders. Although the gap he left behind cannot be filled, yet his fans are trying their level best to keep his name alive.

Sushant’s last movie ‘Dil Bechara’ is all set to release on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm. The movie is based on John Green’s book The Fault in Our Stars.

Prior to the release, his fans started the hashtag #DilBecharaDay which is currently trending on twitter. It was the second trending hashtag on twitter till 5 pm with 126k tweets.

Many celebrities from different fields to expressed their excitement for the movie.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan tweeted encouraging everyone to watch the movie together.

Chalo sab saath mein dekhte hain! #DilBechara Premiere ❤️❤️

24th July on Disney+ Hotstar 7:30 PM pic.twitter.com/pH8ytxbIT0 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 22, 2020

Popular Indian writer Chetan Bhagat too took to twitter to talk about the release. Sushant acted in the 2013 movie ‘Kai Po Che’ which was based on Chetan Bhagat’s The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

Today, when #DilBechara plays for the first time, he will be alive again. In subsequent plays it will be like another film, but the first time there will be magic and that boy will be alive again.

Let us celebrate this rare moment as a nation and honor Sushant Singh Rajput today. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 24, 2020

Olympic Athlete Geeta Phogat extended her wishes to the team and said that the legacy of Sushant will go on.