Assam: Straying Rhino found dead in KNP

NET News Desk

In an unfortunate turn of events, the rhino which has been straying at Bandardubi area since July 17 was found dead at 11 am on July 24 by the staff of Dusuti camp of Bagori Range.

The body of the rhino was found at the edge of the Deopani river inside the Kaziranga National Park, KNP in Assam, informed the officials of the National Park in a tweet.

The officials further mentioned that the cause of death of the rhino is ascertained to be old aged sickness. “All available veterinary care was resorted to ailing rhino. We lost him inspite of our best effort and care,” said Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authorities in a statement.

Earlier a video of the exhausted rhino went viral on social media, and was seen resting at the National Highway 37. Later in another video posted by the KNP on its Twitter handle the forest officials assisted the rhino and provided all possible efforts to send back to its habitat. It was later seen as munching on leaves.

Assam has been reeling under the third wave of floods which has devasted both life and property. As on Friday, the State Disaster Management Authority said that the death toll due to floods has risen to 96.

According to the flood report by the ASDMA on Friday, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Tinsukia, among other districts have been severely affected by the floods in the state affecting 27,79,895 people.

A total of 2,543 villages is reeling from the effects of the rising waters of the Brahmaputra, among its other tributaries, which have affected 1,22,573.16 hectares of crop.

There are 50,136 people residing in 496 relief camps in the state.

As many as 125 animals have died due to flood and 153 animals are rescued as reported by the DFO Eastern Assam Wildlife division.