Role of Media and Corporates is immense for the growth of Golden Baby Leagues: GCFC

NET News Desk

In a webinar organized by All India Football Federation (AIFF) and supported by FIFA which was held on Friday, the Guwahati City Football Club (GCFC) opined that the role of Media and Corporates is immense for the growth of Golden Baby Leagues.

“The support of the media and the corporates will play an immense role in the growth of the Golden Baby Leagues running across the country for grassroots development”- Guwahati City Football Club (GCFC)

The club, which organized the first ever Golden Baby League in the state was represented by its Co-Founder and Greater Guwahati Baby League Operator Mr Kaustab Chakraborty. Selected league operators across the country were addressed by FIFA Regional Office, Development Manager, (South Asia)Mr Prince Rufus.

Rufus said that “Baby leagues can go on for generations, only if the league operators are financially independent and do not require the financial support of the federation.”

Deepak John Nayak, Golden Baby League and Futsal Manager, AIFF and Akshay Rajpurohit, FIFA Masters Alumni also attended the webinar. The webinar was attended by representatives of FC Goa, Chennayin FC, Double Pass, Bhavnagar FA, Ladakh Baby League and other selected Baby League operator clubs and institutions, a statement released by GCFC.