Sikkim reports first Covid-19 death

Sikkim reported its first Covid-19 death on Sunday after a 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease at a state-run hospital here, a senior health official said.

The man was a resident of Rongli sub-division of East Sikkim district, the official said.

The man died due to Covid-19 early in the morning, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said.

He was admitted to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital on Saturday night after he tested positive for the disease. The patient was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) where he breathed his last, he said.

He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, the official added.