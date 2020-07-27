Conor McGregor shows silky skills, Sergio Ramos invites him to Real Madrid training

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and MMA great Conor McGregor took their social media banter to a new level after the latter shared a video of himself scoring a variety of goals.

It all started with Ramos imitating McGregor’s signature walking style after scoring a goal during a training session recently. His Instagram post read: “What do you think, @TheNotoriousMMA? #HalaMadrid.”

The Irishman took note of this post and replied: “Tasty into the top corner my bro! Hala Madrid.”

McGregor then uploaded few videos of himself on his Instagram account, scoring goals. His post read: “What do you think @SergioRamos?”

Ramos replied by saying: “Top class, mate. Fancy a training at @RealMadrid? More than welcome to join us anytime.”

McGregor seemingly accepted the offer and wrote: “@SergioRamos My brother, thank you! Next time when I am in Madrid I will be honoured.”

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor had last month announced that he is retiring from fighting. He had earlier tweeted twice about retirement from fighting, both times when he was involved in arguments with the UFC.A

McGregor’s last fight came in January against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone which he won and he had since expressed interest to face a number of opponents.

He was tied this summer to face the top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje. A trilogy fight with Nate Diaz was also something he expressed interest in repeatedly and McGregor had also tweeted on May 28 that he had accepted a proposal for a fight against MMA legend Anderson Silva.