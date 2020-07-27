Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says criticism made him stronger

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the criticism he faced at the start of the Premier League campaign only made him more determined to succeed.

Solskjaer oversaw the club’s worst start to a top-flight campaign in 30 years but United finished the season strongly, sealing third place with Sunday’s 2-0 win at Leicester City.

“I don’t think many were predicting it, the predictions were for us to finish sixth or seventh,” Solskjaer, whose side went unbeaten in their last 14 league games, told reporters.

“I’ve always been made that way. If I’m getting criticised that makes me stronger in what I’m doing.

“We all have different ideas of management and I do it my way.”

Former United defender Gary Neville said the win to take the third spot demonstrated progress but the club still needed to invest wisely in the transfer market.

“They need more players in their squad,” Neville told Sky Sports. “The last time they finished in the top four was under Jose Mourinho and they spent 170 million pounds ($218 million) in that summer and didn’t invest it wisely.”