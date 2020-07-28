ASSAM CM SONOWAL INAUGURATES RESTORED HERITAGE GOHPUR POLICE STATION

The Gohpur Police Station immortalises martyrdom of Kanaklata Barua & Mukunda Kakati, who were shot down by the British here while raising the national flag in 1942.

I dedicate the newly renovated heritage structure to the people & offer tributes to the great swahids of Assam. pic.twitter.com/SZIApJ7TN9

— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 28, 2020