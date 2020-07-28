ASSAM CM SONOWAL INAUGURATES RESTORED HERITAGE GOHPUR POLICE STATION

0
19

NET News Desk

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the heritage Gohpur Police Station under Biswanath district on Tuesday.
 
The heritage Gohpur Police Station in Biswanath is a testament of Assam Police’s glorious history and an icon of Independence movement.
 
“The Gohpur Police Station immortalises martyrdom of Kanaklata Barua & Mukunda Kakati, who were shot down by the British here while raising the national flag in 1942.
I dedicate the newly renovated heritage structure to the people & offer tributes to the great swahids of Assam,” said CM Sonowal.

Along with Sonowal, ministers Keshab Mahanta, Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das, MLAs Padma Hazarika and Utpal Borah were present at the inaugural event.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of