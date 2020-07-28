Dana White Plans 3 Blockbuster Title Bouts On Fight Island 2020

Dana White current Ultimate Fighting Championship President is a smart businessman who has helped grow the UFC into a globally popular multi-million dollar organization.

The year 2020 has been a really strange one, from floods and forest fires to the greatest pandemic seen in recent history, 2020 has not been kind to anyone, Due to the coronavirus pandemic most sports around the globe had been canceled and everything related to sports came to an abrupt halt.

The UFC, however, has still continued hosting its events and Dana White has made sure that he can make the best use of every opportunity he gets.

These past months UFC fights have already taken place in the United States, and now as travel restrictions are imposed in many countries the UFC is hosting its event in Abu Dhabi so that other International fighters who are not able to come to the United States can take part in the Abu Dhabi event. This event will be known as “Fight Island”

When And Where

The first group of fights “UFC 251” took place on the 11th of July 2020, the next act of fights took place on 15th, 18th, and 25th of July.

To host fights during the coronavirus on multiple days in a foreign country and that with many International fighters coming together is going to be a tough task, but the UFC and Dana White were pretty confident about the event and it was a resounding success.

Dana White Said,” It’s f…ing insane to even be trying to do this, but I promise you we will do it and we will pull it off.” and they did pull it off the event was the biggest draw since the McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov fight.

Fights

11th July : The first fight took place on the 11th of July between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal .

: The first fight took place on the 11th of July between . 15th July : The second fight was between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige.

: The second fight was between 18 July: On the 18th Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez

On the 18th 25 July: The final fight was between Robert Whittaker and Dareen Till.

New Plans

After the resounding success of the first round of events of Fight Island, Dana White went on to claim that Abu Dhabi and not Las Vegas was the fighting capital of the world. After UFC 252 came in contention of being canceled because of the speculation of the lockdown being imposed again in Nevada. Dana White has claimed that Abu Dhabi will be the best place to hold fights from now on and lauded the officials there on their help in making the earlier event such a success.

Now Dana White has planned 3 more Blockbuster fights, the first of which is going t be between Israel Adesanya and Paulo costa at UFC 253 in September. The second speculated fight will be between Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas and the third fight might involve the returning great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

These 3 fights promise to be entertaining and would pull out huge crowds and it seems that the relation between the UFC and Abu Dhabi is just going to get better with time.