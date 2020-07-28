‘StormyTV’ clarifies its stand against the allegations made by NE students association

NET News Desk

An online video sharing and streaming platform StormyTV condemned the fake allegations made against it by the Northeast Students Association based in Bangalore and Delhi.

The online platform in a press statement has alleged that it has been defamed by a few northeastern students group based in Bangalore and Delhi, for its integrity and content.

Stormy TV has recently organized online audition, selfie contest, through Instagram and their website. “But the maligner has falsely alleged that StormyTV takes undue advantages and blackmail girls by trapping them and force them to join adult jobs,” read the statement.

Kuldeep Bhayana, Founder & Director, Cratuz Inc (StormyTV ) said, “This is really unfortunate that people are taking our initiative in wrong direction, the allegations are completely baseless and fake, we have initially asked them to take down our name but they did not do that, we are in the process of taking legal action regarding the same.”

He further added, “No one from these organizations has contacted us for any clarification. We can assure that our platform will never use any of the contestant’s image or details for any kind of illegal work. Few notorious people and organisation with vested interest and personal enmity and have tried to spread baseless rumours and have tried to link StormyTV and its management to random links on the internet that have no direct or indirect connection to StormyTV or any of its founders or any other staff members. We will keep everyone informed on the progress of our legal action via our social media and other outreach mediums.”

Condemning the fake allegations StormyTV stated, “these few maligners who want to degrade our reputation, we have already initiated legal action and shall follow it up to its logical conclusion.”

The press statement further stated that initially, StormyTV focused on North East states of India due to the abundance of talent and the demographic diversity that provides a multidimensional content with wide appeal. These programs work two ways by bringing audiences to StormyTV with engaging reality shows. “Due to Covid 19 pandemic, we have changed our focus from reality shows into Virtual Reality shows. In addition, all the participants on various shows get an opportunity to get mentor training to develop original content on their own channels”, it said.