Adil Hussain Starrer ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Premiere Date Released

NET News Desk

Adil Hussain has always been a matter of pride for the Northeast. He has stunned us all with his performances in regional, bollywood as well as in International platforms.

Hussain joining the star cast of the third season of the American web series ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ was a big news last year. The sci-fi show has been created for CBS All Access by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. Launched in 2017, the show has a rating of 7.3/10 by IMDb.

Recently, the makers of the show announced the premier date of the new 13-episode season will be launching from 15 October 2020. The show will be airing on CBS All Access in the US. It is expected to have a possible release in India on 16th October. The Life of Pi actor took to twitter to express his excitement about the release date by saying-

Absolutely thrilled to announce that #StarTrek@StarTrek Discovery Season 3 will premiere on 15th Of October 2020 on @CBSAllAccess. Proud to be a part of this ONE. ❤️💥 Special Thanks to dear @SonequaMG for being so Generous and Kind 🤗 Trailer Details 👇https://t.co/X8KPgzT6bB — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) July 28, 2020

According to a report by TOI, Adil Hussain described his experience of being a part of Star Trek last year in the following words-

“On the day of the shoot, everyone, including the actors, gathered around and made a circle. They formally introduced me, ‘Adil Hussain from India. We welcome you to the family of Star Trek.’ They all clapped and then looked at me. “I said, ‘Do I have to speak?’ They said yes. I didn’t know what to say because I didn’t prepare. But I said, ‘The only thing coming to my mind right now is that I was born in a small town in Assam where newspapers used to come three days late. And now I’m here today, crossing the galaxies. So thank you for letting me into your family’, the actor reminisced. Adil said the show’s lead star, Martin-Green, gave him a hug after his little speech and whispered something in his ear. “She hugged me and whispered into my ear, ‘I’m so looking forward and happy to be working with you’. We had a great time there. It was like clockwork and yet flexible and relaxed. No hierarchy and no-nonsense about being a star. They don’t care about anything. They just knew that I acted in ‘Life of Pi’. It’s a pure human connection. You are an actor and you have been chosen by the director means you’re good. So efficiency has immense value, no matter who you are, where you come from, it doesn’t matter. And, they strive for excellence.”

Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Michelle Yeoh are among the other returning cast of the season.

Recently, the English-Vinglish actor was honoured with the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award 2020’ at the online London Indian Film Festival supported by the British Film Institute (BFI). The event was held online due to the ongoing pandemic scenario.