Pakistan Army would respond with full might if provoked: Gen Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that the army would respond with full might if provoked.

Gen Bajwa made the remarks during his visit to the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), where he was the chief guest at the handing over ceremony of Al Khalid-I tank to the Armoured Corps Regiment.

“Our defence preparation and operational readiness is to ensure peace within and peace without. However, if provoked we shall respond and respond with all our might,” Bajwa said while speaking on the occasion.

He reiterated the need for bolstering defence and operational preparedness of the armed forces.

Al Khalid-I tank is a joint venture with China and Ukraine, according to the army.