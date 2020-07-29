Police seized Rs 74.5 lakh worth of cash; 3 held in suspected drug trafficking

NET News Desk

The crime branch and city police on Tuesday seized un-accounted cash of over Rs 74 lakh from an apartment in Solapara in Guwahati.

As per reports, the money amounting to Rs. 74,05,600/- is suspected to be utilized in financing of illicit traffic of narcotic substance.

According to the reports, an operation was carried out based on inputs from a source about the presence of narcotic substances on the 4th floor of Kalachini apartment at Solapara by the Assam Police.

“During the search, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 74,05,600, suspected to be utilized in financing illicit traffic of narcotropic substance, was recovered and duly seized,” police said.

The apartment belonged to one Sangita Laishangbam, wife of Paunam Shyam Singh from Imphal West, Along with Laishanbam two other suspects Sam Laithangbam and Thangkhosat were also apprehended during the search operation.

Reportedly, Sangita Laishanbam was earlier arrested in Basistha under section 22 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act where she was found in possession of narcotropic substance. She was constantly in touch with known drug peddlers and was suspected to be supplying drugs to one Tashur Ali who was arrested in Bharalumukh.