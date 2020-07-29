Stuart Broad moves to third spot in ICC rankings after match-winning effort

Stuart Broad progressed seven places to grab the third position among bowlers in the latest ICC Player Rankings after a stellar show in the final Test against the West Indies. England won the third and final game by 269 runs to clinch the series 2-1. The formerly top-ranked bowler, who finished with a match haul of 10 for 67 during which he touched the milestone of 500 Test wickets, has reached his best position since August 2016 when he was third.

The 34-year-old has also gained seven places with the bat after his quick-fire 62 off 45 balls in the first innings, the joint-third fastest for England in Test history, and risen three places among all-rounders to 11th. Indian cricketers, who have not taken the field since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, retained their positions in the top-10 of batsmen rankings.