Assam: Forest officials seized exotic animals from smugglers

NET News Desk

The Assam Forest Department officials have busted a smuggling consignment that was in possession of some exotic animals including a kangaroo, six macaws, three tortoises and two monkeys at the Assam-Mizoram border.

Two persons have been detained so far by the Cachar forest division in Silchar district of Assam who intercepted a truck which was coming from Mizoram at the Lailapur forest sub beat around 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

The Cachar police were on routine checking all the trucks passing from the Lailapur for any illegal timber. However, one of the Forest Official detected a peculiar smell emanating from one lorry, police said.

On asking the driver, he said that it is nothing but some rotten fruits. Not convinced with his reply, the forest official searched the lorry and found the exotic animals packed in carton boxes. The investigation is on in this case, police added.

“In yet another major success in rescue of wildlife, Officials of Cachar Police, Silchar intercepted a vehicle at 11:30 pm on 28-07-2020 at Lailapur Forest Sub-beat coming from Mizoram carrying a consignment of exotic wildlife,” said Cachar police.

Six Macaws, one Kangaroo, three rare turtles and two monkeys of rare species were recovered from a vehicle intercepted by Lailapur PP last night. After recovery, they were handed over to forest dept. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghassam pic.twitter.com/F79lBndUyH — CacharPolice (@cacharpolice) July 29, 2020

The accused, identified as Narsimha Reddy and Navnath Tukaram Daigude, have been detained and are on interrogation. They told the forest officials that the consignment was going to Guwahati, as per police.

As per reports, the rescued animals include a red kangaroo from Australia, three Aldabra tortoises, two capuchin monkeys from South America and six hyacinth macaws. Instructions have been issued to the forest officials to monitor the health of the animals.

Not a great idea to smuggle an illegal lil’ zoo in your truck. Kudos to @cacharpolice for intercepting & rescuing a Kangaroo, 6 Macaw Parrots, 3 big Turtles and 2 rare Monkeys. The animals and birds have been safely handed over to the Forest Department. pic.twitter.com/4WYnWpaF4q — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 29, 2020

State Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya took to Twitter to congratulate the forest officials of the Cachar Forest Division who have successfully tracked down & seized an illegal consignment of endangered exotic species.