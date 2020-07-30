Jose Mourinho Takes Thinly-veiled Dig at Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho took a thinly-veiled dig at his former club Manchester United and their Portuguese sensation Bruno Fernandes.

Mourinho, in his own inimitable style, took a swipe at United’s penalty record this term while describing Fernandes as one of the best penalty takers in the world.

United were awarded 14 penalties this term which is a Premier League record and Fernandes was the designated penalty taker for them since his move from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

“Bruno came in, was fit, played very well, improved the United team and also proved to be a great penalty taker, one of the best in the world, because he had about 20 to score,” Mourinho told Portuguese outlet Record.

Fernandes had an immediate impact on the club as Manchester United ended the league campaign without a defeat whenever the Portuguese started the match.

In 14 appearances, he scored eight goals and provided seven assists to his teammates in the league. With him in the squad, a resurgent United finished third in the league and sealed a place in next season’s Champions League.

Mourinho’s Spurs, on the other hand, will have to be content with Europa League next term as they finished sixth this season.