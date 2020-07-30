Nagaland Assembly Monsoon session deferred after six staffers test positive for COVID-19

The one-day Monsoon session of the Nagaland Assembly has been deferred from July 30 to August 13 after six staffers of its secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Certain unforeseen developments have emerged prompting the deferment of the sixth session of the 13th NLA scheduled for Thursday, July 30, at 9.30 am, the Assembly’s Commissioner and Secretary P J Antony said.

The governor has indicated August 13 for the deferred sitting of the Assembly, he said.

Six staffers of the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19 during the day.

Following the detection of these cases, the Kohima District Task Force ordered sealing of the Assembly office for 48 hours with immediate effect.

Kohima’s Deputy Commissioner Thejawelie Gregory, who is also the chairman of the DTF, in a letter to the state Home Secretary informed about the decision that was taken at an emergency meeting.

Gregory said that fumigation and disinfection of the Assembly secretariat premises is being undertaken, following all health safety measures and procedures.

Besides, MLA Mhathung Yanthan, who is also the advisor for Horticulture, was also found to be COVID-19 positive during the day, as also his driver and bodyguard.

Further, MLA R Khing, who is also the advisor for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, said he underwent COVID-19 test as per the protocol for the Assembly session and the report was negative, but two of his support staff was found to be infected.

COVID-19 test was made mandatory for legislators, assembly secretariat staff and all those attending the one-day session.