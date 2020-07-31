9 Dead In Andhra Pradesh After Drinking Sanitiser, Probe Ordered: Police

At least nine persons died after allegedly consuming sanitiser in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh today, the police said.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, who visited Kurichedu mandal headquarters, said that the people had been “consuming sanitiser for the past few days, mixing it with water and soft drinks.”

“We are also investigating whether they mixed the sanitiser with any other toxic substances,” the senior police officer said.

“Their family members say these people have been consuming sanitiser for the past ten days. We are sending the sanitiser stocks, being sold in the area, for examination,” the officer added.

Kurichedu area is currently under lockdown due to a spurt in coronavirus cases and as such the liquor vends are also shut for the past few days.

Habitual drinkers, however, were said to be consuming sanitiser that has alcohol content, apart from illicitly distilled arrack, the police said, adding that an investigation is being carried out.

Two beggars were the first to fall victim on Thursday night. While one of them was found dead, another died in the government hospital in Darsi town, police said.

A third person was also taken to the Darsi hospital late on Thursday night after he fell unconscious but was declared ‘brought dead’.

Six others who fell ill after allegedly consuming sanitiser, died this morning, the cops said.

A couple of other persons, who fell ill after consuming sanitiser, were undergoing treatment at their residences in the village, the police added.