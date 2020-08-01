Arunachal Pradesh: Khandu expressed grief on the demise of former Arunachal Governor R D Pradhan

NET News Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his profound grief over the sad demise of former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Late Ram D. Pradhan, who left for heavenly abode yesterday at a Mumbai Hospital. He was 92.

In his condolence letter to the daughter of Late Pradhan, Khandu wrote “the news of the sad demise of Late Ram D. Pradhan, the second Governor of Arunachal Pradesh came as a shocker to me. He had held the helms of the state in its initial years from where we have had an eventful journey of progress and ably emerged as a distinct and determined State, rubbing shoulders with our peers with pride.

The country has lost a dedicated and sincere administrator who set pinnacles in his chosen career. I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his soul will remain immortal.

In this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted on you and the people of our great nation by one of the greatest truths of life.”

Late Pradhan was an Indian Administrative Service officer, who served the country as the Union Home Secretary. He played a pivotal role in the signing of the Assam Accord and the Mizo Accord. He held Secretary-level positions at the international and national levels in the areas of commerce, defence and home. A Padma Bhushan awardee, Late Pradhan was in service of the government of India for 36 years and was later appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh in the year 1987.

Pradhan also served as Legislator in Maharashtra Assembly Council in the year 1990.