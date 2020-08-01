East Siang District Administration takes stock of flood situation in Mebo

NET News Desk

The East Siang District Administration today visited flood affected villages of Mebo subdivision namely Borguli, Seram, Namsing Kongkul area and took stock of the flood situation.

DC Dr. Kinny Singh along with ADC Mebo Bani Lego, EE (WRD) and officers interacted with MohantoPanggingPao and villagers at the spot where flood protection works were carried out by the villagers under the supervision of Water Resource Department.

A public interactive meeting was also conducted at Namsing by the team where the villagers shared the problems, being faced by them due to ongoing Siang flood Former PRI leader Gumin Tayeng informed that massive damages caused by the flood this time affected road connectivity and submerged agro and horti fields.

He urged the DC for construction of an alternative road connecting Namsing and Kongkul villages as the existing road has been totally eroded. He also requested for assessment of damages by the authority for early payment of compensation.

One Bansiram Pangging, a senior citizen of Namsing also spoke during the meeting. Official sources added that one lakh and twenty seven thousand has been generously contributed by the officers of Mebo subdivision for flood protection measures.

Appreciating the villagers for the voluntary works done by them for protection of the area, DC Singh informed that an immediate “Flood Protection Scheme” under MGNREGA has been sanctioned for immediate relief of the villagers and work could be started immediately.