East Siang District Adminitration declares 7 days Lockdown

NET New Desk

In view of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the district and to prevent any possible outbreak, The East Siang District Administration has imposed 7 days Lockdown from ( 1st to 7th August) in Pasighat township and its rural peripheries, Ruksin Sub-Division and Sille -Oyan Circle.

Except for emergencies, Interdistrict and inter-state movement of people will also be not permitted. Procedure is in place for prior permission of 48 hrs from DC Office for applying in advance at email id [email protected]om should be taken. Agri-Horti activities have been exempted

The District Administration will review the situation after seven days. BPGH Hospital has been sealed and only emergency services will function. All Staff of BPGH will undergo Rapid Antigen Tests. Joint DHS, BPGH to start telemedicine services.

All shops and markets will be closed, however, home delivery of essential goods will continue. Banks & ATMs, Health facilities will function. Movement of people and vehicles other than essential services will not be permitted. Airport Domestic Flight services will also be suspended during the Lockdown. Other than DC Office, Police, Health, Courts, Fire and essential services departments of Power, PHE, all Govt. offices will operate through “ Work from Home” basis. No public gathering including social, political, academic, cultural, religious, sports /entertainment will be permitted. For funerals, twenty persons will be allowed to attend. The Nursing Officer Recruitment Examination scheduled to be held on 02/08/2020 stands postponed till further order.

COVID UPDATE IN EAST SIANG:

14 ( Fourteen ) COVID Positive cases have been detected today in East Siang – Nine positive cases from BPGH including three Medical staff, three positive cases have been detected from the Point of Entry at the Ruksin Checkgate – two truck drivers and one Bank employee from Assam, who was on his way to Aalo on transfer. Two positives cases were also detected from Facility Quarantine.

A Total of 29 COVID Positive patients are admitted in COVID Care Centre and Dedicated COVID Hospital.

At Siluk Containment Zone, all 590 tests conducted by Rapid Antigen Tests have come negative.

It may also be mentioned that the one positive case at Shi-Yomi, who is a returnee from Pasighat, all the primary contacts of the positive person have been found negative through Rapid Antigen tests.