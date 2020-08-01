Khandu reviews COVID-19 preparedness level in the state

NET News Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired a meeting of State Disaster Management Authority here in Itanagar to review disaster preparedness level and on strengthening the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Khandu reviewed the activities of SDMA and the status on upcoming State Disaster Response Force headquarters at Hollongi and of 5 regional response centres being setup across the state.

He also reviewed the activities of National Disaster Response Force in the state and thanked Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for his contribution for a permanent battalion headquarters of NDRF in the state.

He further urged for widespread public awareness and education for preventing loss of lives and property from natural disasters. He also urged for the strengthening of Aapda Mitra scheme to impart skill training on disaster preparedness to community volunteers.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Commissioner (Home) Kaling Tayeng, Commissioner (Planning & Investment) Prashant Lokhande, Secretary (DM) Dani Salu were also present in the meeting, along with officials from disaster management department, SDRF and NDRF.