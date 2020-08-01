One Nation One Ration card scheme extended to four more states including J&K

Ambitious One Nation One Ration card scheme has been extended to four more states from today. They are Manipur, Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

With this, now 24 states have the facility of ration card portability covering more than 65 crore beneficiaries of National Food Security Act. Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said these beneficiaries can now lift their entitlement of ration from any Fair Price Shop across these states.

By 31st March next year, all the states will be covered under One Nation One Ration card so that all 81 crore beneficiaries can avail benefit under this scheme.