Villagers in Jang expressed concern over detection of COVID-19 cases among Army personnels

NET News Desk

In view of the detection of COVID 19 cases among Army Personnel and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel, the Tawang district administration on Friday convened an urgent meeting in the deputy commissioner’s conference hall in presence of representatives from the Indian Army, SSB, ITBP, SIB, SB, GREF, public leaders from Jang and student union leaders.

Expressing concern Tawang MLA, Tsering Tashi said, “Many of the villagers work under GREF as labourers and we are interdependent, we live as a family with the Indian Army and all other forces stationed here in Tawang. It is very important for all of us to work together to fight this virus. It becomes a serious matter of concern for all of us if a single member of any organization is infected with this virus. It is important for all of us to follow the SOP issued by the government from time to time to contain this virus.”

Urging everyone to remain alert and strictly follow the SOPs, he also requested the Army, Paramilitary and GREF to strictly adhere with SOP issued by Govt and adhere to 28 days strict quarantine as an extra measure to check any possibility of COVID 19 positive case, and plan an strategy to contain the pandemic.

MLA Tashi further requested the GREF authority not to curtail the wages of those labourers who have been home quarantined by the administration due to their coming in contact with the positive case patients.

Expressing concern the villagers of Jang submitted a memorandum to the District Administration for early detection of COVID cases in the GREF Camp Jang where many of the local are engaged as labourers. However, in the tests made so far maximum of the labourers tested negative.

The meeting was attended by DC Tawang, Sang Phuntsok, the senior public representatives from Jang village, Addl DC Jang, SDMO Jang.