Arunachal MLA extends support for creation of MAR and PAC

NET News Desk

In view of the demand raised by the students’ community against the formation of a separate autonomous council in the state, MLA Ninong Ering of Arunachal Pradesh extended his support for the creation of the Mon Autonomous Region (MAR) and the Patkai Autonomous Council (PAC).

Recently, the Mon Autonomous Region Demand Committee, MARDC submitted a memorandum to the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu demanding its long-pending demand for the creation of Mon Autonomous Region. The MARDC also emphasized to have tripartite talks of the Demand Committee with the State Government and the Centre at the earliest for the creation of the proposed Autonomous Region.

Following the development, the student’s community raised objection regarding the creation of the autonomous councils which, according to them would impact the other communities of the state. Moreover, this may also lead to the demand of other autonomous regions in the state, thereby initiating division among various tribes in the state.

Citing examples of the other autonomous councils in states like Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, MLA Ninong Ering said that autonomous region would lead to better progress and development of a particular area.

Honouring the sentiments of the student community for a united Arunachal, Ering said, I honour the children’s sentiments of a United Arunachal and we all support the Unity. But to bring progress sometimes a micro area may be necessary. Like children in a family have to separate when they grow up, similarly being independent may lead to better progress and development of those areas. Our country is a Democratic, Socialist, Secular country and anyone can give his views. This is my personal view and I hope you all will understand me.”

Ering, who was a former MP from Arunachal Pradesh East Constituency has earlier spoken on this bill and supported it in the Parliament as Tirap, Changling and Longding come under his constituency.

The state legislative assembly has already adopted and resolved for creation of an autonomous district council of Tawang and West Kameng along with that of the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts way back in 2004 and forwarded the same to the Center. The demand, however, is still pending after a series of follow up action over the years