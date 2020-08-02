Pema Khandu extend Rakhi wishes

NET News Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended greetings and best wishes

to the people on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, one of the oldest festivals of the Hindus, which will be celebrated on Monday.

“While wishing everybody on the occasion, I firmly believe the essence of

Rakshabandhan, which is safety, security and empowerment of our womenfolk will percolate into the mindset of our society, thus creating a better world for us,” Khandu said.

Raksha Bandhan, also referred to as ‘Rakhi’ is a day that celebrates the bond and the

love between a brother and a sister, or siblings in general. The words ‘raksha bandha’ literally mean the ‘the bond of safety and security’ that siblings promise each other, no matter the circumstances.

In a message this evening, Khandu observed that in modern days the perspective of

the festival has evolved and does not confine to siblings of a family.

“The fact that today Rakhi is tied between individuals of different families, castes and

religion is a sign of our unity and our commitment and responsibility towards the safety and security of others irrespective of caste or religion. This Rakshabandhan may this message reach far and wide. Wish you all a happy Rakhi!” the Chief Minister added.