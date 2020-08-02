Union home minister Amit Shah tests Covid-19 positive

Union home minister AmitShah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

Shah, 55, stated this on his Twitter handle.

“I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Shortly after the home minister’s announcement, several political leaders wished him a speedy recovery.

I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji https://t.co/i26dkb6Q1q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2020

Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 2, 2020

Best wishes to #HomeMinister #AmitShah for a quick recovery &restful convalescence. As a #corona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 2, 2020

Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji after being tested positive for #COVID19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for a long life. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 2, 2020

My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya @AmitShah ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power you will soon come out of this. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 2, 2020