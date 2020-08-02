Virender Sehwag motivates students of Sainik School;Desires to visit school post lockdown

NET News Desk

Eminent cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday took part in an interactive session with the students of Sainik School in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sehwag was a Guest Speaker, in an online motivational session where he motivated the students of Sainik School and answered all questions raised by the students of the school.

He mentioned about the hardship of life and the true essence of overcoming it, during the session.

Sehwag desired to visit the school post lockdown period and conveyed his gratitude, “it was a matter of great pride and honour to have been a part of the webinar as it was the only Sainik School I have interacted,” he added.

Praising the achievement of the school he appreciated the dynamism of the school’s principal, Lt Col Rajesh Singh adding that the Sainik School East Siang was excelling and achieving its eminence through its aura and motivation under the able guidance of the principal. He assured to send an autographed bat as a token of remembrance and association with the school.

The overwhelmed principal Singh expressed hope that risers (students) have gained a never give up attitude, confidence, positivity and importance of hard work from Sehwag.

He further informed that guest speakers from every walk of life are being invited on a regular basis to motivate the Risers to rise higher in life. Every Saturday the school organizes guest lecture session where the Risers get a wider exposure to knowledge and experience.