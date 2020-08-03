RS member Ajit Bhuyan reiterates demand for inclusion of six communities in ST list of Assam

NET News Desk

Rajya Sabha member Ajit Bhuyan referring to the inclusion of the six communities in the ST list of Assam accused the BJP led Central and State Government of not resolving the long standing demand of the people of the state in the name of vote bank politics.

While reiterating the demand of inclusion the MP termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “liar”, who on the pretext of luring voters has been reluctant to resolve the issue.

“It was in the 2014 General Elections when Modi promised that he would include the six communities of Assam namely Tai Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi, Moran, Mottock, Chutia and Adivasi (Tea) Tribes, into the Scheduled tribe (ST) list of Assam within 100 days after his party comes to power. However, even after fulfilling all the modalities of inclusion, the BJP led Central Government has not taken any step to reintroduce and vote for the Bill,” said Bhuyan.

Apprehensive about the Centres stand the leaders of the six communities feel that the BJP took them for a ride in order to advance its own political interests in the state. Even after qualifying for the required modalities the introduction of the Bill for the inclusion of the six communities in ST list of Assam still remains a distant dream.

The six communities in Assam have been demanding ST status for a long time now. Prior to the Lok Sabha elections in Assam and runup to the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Parliament, Jual Oram, Minister for Tribal Affairs in the BJP-led-NDA Government introduced ‘The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019’ in the Rajya Sabha on 9th January 2019, for the inclusion of the six communities in the S.T list of Assam. However, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill CAB became the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but the said Bill for scheduling was not put to vote and allowed to lapse.

After BJP formed the state government in Assam in 2016, the Ministry of Home Affairs constituted a Committee on 29 February 2016 under the Chairmanship of Special Secretary (Internal Security), MHA to suggest the modalities for granting Scheduled Tribe status to the six communities of Assam. The Committee in its report has recommended that the Government may consider granting in-principle approval of ST status to above stated six communities.

Moreover, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) also cleared the Assam Government’s proposal to grant the status of Scheduled Tribes (ST) to six communities in Assam.

The Assam government’s proposal for inclusion was forwarded to the Commission by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. On carefully considering the proposal, the NCST concluded that the six communities possess characteristics of scheduled tribes and qualify to be included in the list of STs of Assam. Accordingly, the Commission supported the proposal of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The members of the said community calling it an unfortunate event said that the BJP is only utilizing the issue for political gains during the elections.

Henceforth, reiterating its stand Bhuyan along with the communities demanded that the said Bill is introduced and put for voting in the up-coming session of Rajya Sabha.