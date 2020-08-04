60 new Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh; tally rises to 1,752

Sixty more people, including 13 security personnel and four health workers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state’s caseload to 1,752 on Tuesday, a senior health official said.

Of the 60 new cases, 14 were reported from East Siang followed by Namsai (13), Changlang (9), Lower Siang (6), five each from East Kameng and Capital Complex, three each from Papum Pare and West Siang and one each from Longding and West Kameng districts respectively, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

“Thirteen security personnel of various central paramilitary forces – six in Changlang, four in Lower Siang and three in West Siang districts – are among fresh patients,” he said.

Four health care workers were also infected by the virus in East Siang district, Jampa said. Four asymptomatic patients and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said. Sixty-seven people including 45 from the Capital Complex region, seven from Lohit, Upper Siang (6), Papum Pare (5) and one each from Changlang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang and Kamle have recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from hospitals on Monday, he said. Arunachal Pradesh now has 692 active cases, while 1,063 people have recovered from the disease and three have died.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 213, followed by Changlang (130), East Siang (52), Namsai (49), Tirap and East Kameng with 42 cases each, the official said. A total of 1,483 people have tested positive for the infection in July, Jampa said. The northeastern state is witnessing an increasing trend in the recovery rate since July 15. It stands at over 60 per cent at present, he said.

“A total of 918 people have recovered from the disease from July 15 till date, while 1,373 new cases were detected during the period. This is a good sign for the state,” Jampa said. The state government has so far tested 91,227 samples for Covid-19, including 2,196 on Monday, he said. Arunachal Pradesh reported its first Covid-19 case on April 2 and the patient recovered from the disease on April 16. The state registered its second case on May 24.