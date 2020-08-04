Airtel expands 4G footprint deeper into rural pockets of Ladakh

Over a dozen remote villages in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh got their first 4G experience on Tuesday over Bharti Airtel’s ultra-fast network, a company spokesperson said.

Airtel was the first operator to launch the 4G services in Ladakh and has the widest 4G footprint in the region, the spokesperson said.

“Airtel is the first operator to bring high-speed mobile broadband to these villages including Sankoo, Lankarche, Ghumri, Barchey, Sanjak, Garkone in Kargil and Achinathang, Lehdo, Tia and Skurbuchan in Leh,” he said.

He said the company”s network teams have worked relentlessly to overcome harsh terrain and difficult weather conditions to take mobile broadband to even remote geographies.

“This is another milestone in our journey to build a digitally connected Ladakh and take 4G to the last mile. We remain committed to the government”s Digital India vision and will continue to invest and reinforce our 4G infrastructure in Ladakh to bring best-in-class services to customers,” Manu Sood, Hub CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel, said.

He said Airtel is rapidly expanding its 4G footprint in rural hamlets of Ladakh and connecting the region to the digital superhighway.

Airtel”s 4G services continue to give boost to the local community and enable local residents to enjoy digital services like HD quality video streaming, superfast downloads and uploads, high speed internet browsing, the spokesperson said.

He said the rollouts are part of Project Leap – Airtel”s nationwide network initiative.