Independence Day celebrations to be subdued in Sikkim due to COVID-19 outbreak

NET News Desk

Chief Secretary S.C Gupta chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss the arrangements to be made for the upcoming State level Independence Day Celebration.

Considering the prevailing situation and the safety protocol to be followed, it was decided that the State level function will be held at Manan Bhawan Gangtok. It was decided that the function will be held on a smaller scale with limited invitees, but with the same zeal, enthusiasm and nationalistic fervour as it is celebrated every year. The event will be streamed live through various digital platforms to reach out to people across the State.

The Chief Secretary allocated work to all concerned departments with a directive to complete all necessary arrangements within the stipulated time.

As per national guidelines on Independence Day Celebration issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the Celebration will be held at the State, District, Subdivision and Panchayat level, duly adhering to all the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Home, R. Telang, Principal Secretary Health K. Shrinivasulu, DGP A. Shankar Rao, Heads of Departments, DC East, SP East and senior officers of various line Departments.