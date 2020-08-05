20 fresh cases push Meghalaya”s COVID-19 tally to 937

Meghalaya’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 937 on Wednesday as 20 more people, including a BSF personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

East Khasi Hills district reported 19 fresh cases, while West Garo Hills registered one, he said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 594, while total recoveries rose to 338 as eight more people were cured of the disease, Health Services Director Aman War said, adding five COVID-19 patients have died so far.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, has 488 active cases, followed by Ri-Bhoi (51), East Jaintia Hills (17), West Jaintia Hills (16), West Garo Hills (15), West Khasi Hills (5) and South Garo Hills (2), he said.

Four districts — South West Khasi Hills and East, North and South West Garo Hills — are coronavirus-free at the moment, War said.

Of the 488 active cases in worst-affected East Khasi Hills district, 240 are civilians, while 189 are Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and 59 are from the armed forces, he said.

A total of 38,977 samples were sent for COVID-19 tests till Tuesday, and 25,218 people have returned to the state since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, officials said.