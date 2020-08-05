Ahead Of Independence Day, Military Bands’ Gratitude To Corona Warriors

Amid the coronavirus pandemic this year, Independence Day celebrations will be different. In a first, military bands will perform for a fortnight across the country ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15, officials said on Wednesday.

“The performances are intended to express gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

The bands of the army, navy and police have performed at Porbandar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Raipur, Amritsar, Guwahati, Allahabad and Kolkata so far.

On Wednesday, the military and police bands will perform in Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior. On August 7, the military bands are scheduled to perform in Srinagar and Kolkata.

The tri-services band will have three performances in Delhi – at the Red Fort, Rajpath and the India Gate on August 8, 9 and 12.

“Military and police bands will also perform in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Shimla and Almora on August 8; in Chennai, Nasirabad, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dandi on August 9 and in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on August 12,” the statement said.

The final performances, in the series, will be held on August 13 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shillong, Madurai and Champaran.