East Siang DC conducts virtual interaction with KV students

NET News Desk

East Siang, DC Dr. Kinny Singh, on Tuesday held an interactive webinar session with the students and faculty members of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pasighat.

She encouraged them to keep up their positive spirit and eagerness to work hard towards academic excellence and appreciated them for sharing the issues faced in the online learning process. The DC also noted the network connectivity faced by some students in their areas and assured to look into it on a priority basis. The students shared that though online learning was not at par with classroom teaching, however, they are doing their best to learn.

The DC was also briefed on the initiatives and tools to make online learning and teaching process effective during this COVID Pandemic. KV has begun its academic session for Class 2 to Class 12 and imparting online classes since April.

Lauding the dedication of the teachers and their efforts and initiatives made available to the students to address their queries and utilizing all means to reach the last learner through online and offline modules, the DC suggested to keep up on exploring innovative ways to make teaching learning process effective. She also appreciated the efforts to promote and inculcate reading habits among the students.

Many students also took the opportunity to ask the DC on the tips for success in the Civil Services exams. DC Singh encouraged them to focus on their studies during their academic years, adding that a keen awareness and update of current affairs is also very important to succeed in the Civil Services.