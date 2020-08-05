East Siang DC launches rural e-commerce platform under SVM

NET News Desk

East Siang DC Kinny Singh on Tuesday launched the rural e-commerce platform, Mee Buddy.

While launching the platform, Singh hoped that through this online platform, local SHGs, artisans and entrepreneurs in rural areas can sell their products, arts and crafts and produces. “This will help to create a wider market for our local products and agri-horti produces and go a long away in their economic empowerment. Also, rural areas can access delivery of doorstep services ranging from grocery, transport, plumbing, electrical works, Agri tool, labour etc.,’ she said.

The DC appealed the rural SHGs and others to register with the platform.

The DC congratulated the team for expanding the services to East Siang district, after Tezu and Roingas part of expediting the dream of e-commerce for rural India under the Smart Village Movement Arunachal Pradesh and asked them to follow all Standard Operating Procedures issued by the District Administration.

Pasighat Branch Manager, Mee Buddy, Jyoti Tamuk expressing gratitude to the DC for launching the e-platform MeeBuddy said that this will promote and encourage skilled and upcoming entrepreneurs in rural areas. She informed that SVM is a corporate partner for Smart Village Movement, Arunachal Pradesh.