Premier League Transfer Window: Manchester City sign winger Ferran Torres from Valencia

Manchester City have completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia, subject to international clearance. The 20-year-old has penned a five-year contract keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Torres, who operates predominantly as a winger, made 44 appearances for Valencia last season, scoring six goals.

“I am so happy to be joining City,” Torres was quoted as saying by the club’s official website. “Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football.

“Pep (Guardiola) encourages a really open, aggressive style, which I love, and he is a manager with a proven track record of improving players. To have him overseeing my development is a dream.

“City have won plenty of trophies in the last 10 years and I hope I can play a role in continuing that success,” he added.

He made his first-team debut for Valencia in November 2017 as substitute in a 4-1 win over Real Zaragoza in the Copa del Rey – and went on to become the youngest player to make 50 La Liga appearances for the club, reaching that landmark on 23 November 2019 in a 2-1 defeat at Real Betis at the age of 19 years and 324 days, breaking a 40-year record previously held by Miguel Tendillo.

In 2019, Torres won his first piece of major silverware as he made six appearances in Valencia’s successful Copa del Rey campaign.

In total, he made 97 appearances for Valencia, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.