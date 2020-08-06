Arunachal Pradesh: CM reviews work on Hollongi Airport and other road projects in the state

NET News Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today held a meeting with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to expedite work on Hollongi Airport.

In a review meeting attended by Tourism & Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo, Chief Minister urged the AAI to continue work on war footing to complete the project by 2022.

He said the work must be carried out 24 hours a day to meet the deadline and said that the project once completed will bring in the much awaited air connectivity for the state capital Itanagar.

Khandu assured the AAI for all cooperation from the state government.

Later, Khandu held a review meeting on ‘Status of Highway in Arunachal Pradesh’.

The Chief Minister took a review of all the completed, ongoing and proposed road projects in the state. He also took a review of the works on 4-lane Itanagar-Naharlagun highway and on the status of all the sectoral roads around the state capital. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Directing the department to expedite work on 4-lane Itanagar and Naharlagun, Khandu also assessed the extent of damage on it due to recent floods. He further assessed the damage on the sectoral roads in the Itanagar capital region caused by the landslides due to the recent incessant rain.

Chief Minister asked the works department to immediately execute work on the restoration of all sectoral roads in the capital region damaged by the recent flood. He also asked the department to develop cost-effective and innovative methods to minimize the damage of roads due to landslides.