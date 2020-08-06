Microsoft introduces ‘Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution’ in India

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its ‘Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution’ in India.

This pre-built solution will help organisations plan, coordinate and manage the return to physical workplaces with confidence, the company said in a statement.

Designed for fast deployment and customisation, it is a comprehensive, end-to-end set of modules built on a secure and compliant platform, the company said.

“Together, the modules provide an end-to-end experience for executive leaders, facility managers, employees, managers, as well as health and safety leaders,” the statement said.

The solution will be free to download and use for businesses of all sizes as an integral part of all existing and new paid Power Apps licenses, it was stated.