Mizoram Gets Its First Golf Resort

Chirasmrita Devi

The ongoing pandemic has hit the tourism sector globally. Tourism departments of different countries across the world have been gradually trying to get back on their feet. Quite a few states in India as well, have opened their doors for tourists with certain safety protocols. Even before the COVID-outbreak, the Ministry of Tourism has been creating a comprehensive and coordinated framework for promoting golf tourism. One such project was Thenzawl Golf Resort in Mizoram.

Amid all the transitions the much awaited Thenzawl Golf Resort was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on August 4. The virtual inauguration was attended by Robert Romawia Royte, Tourism Minister of Mizoram and Esther Lal Ruatkimi, Commissioner and Secretary, Tourism Department, Mizoram.

Expressing his gratitude to the Union Minister for inaugurating this Grade B certified Thenzawl Golf Course, Royte said that he is hopeful that it will attract tourists which in turn will be beneficial for the residents of the town. He added that the golf course is among the best in Northeast.

The State Minister also thanked the Union Minister for his support in ongoing projects like PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) Scheme, Construction of Convention Centre in Mizoram and Swadesh Darshan 2.

This project was sanctioned under the Integrated Development of New Eco Tourism under Swadesh Darshan- North East Circuit at Thenzawl & South Zote, District Serchhip and Reiek, Mizoram with a sanctioned amount of Rs.92.25 Crore out of which an amount of Rs.64.48 Crore was sanctioned for various components at Thenzawl including the Golf Course.

The designing of the golf course has been done by Graham Cooke and Associates, one of the top-ranked Canada based Golf Course architectural firm. The total site area is spread over 105 acres and the play area is 75 acres – 18 Hole Golf Course with sharing fairway and automated sprinkler irrigation system by Rain Bird, USA. The area comprised of 30 Eco-Log Huts, cafeteria, open air food court, reception area and waiting lounge etc. All these have been constructed with Siberian Pinewood and fully furnished with excellent furniture and fixtures.

The entire golf course has been planned and created with an aim to provide fine quality golfing experience and international facilities to the tourists.

The prospects of Golf Tourism in India is bright. India’s favourable climate combined with its natural beauty and hospitality can give out an exceptional golfing experience to the tourists. India has several golf courses of international standards and golf events held in India also attract domestic and international tourists. With more than 200 golf courses in the country, this project is another significant addition to the infrastructure of sports tourism of India.