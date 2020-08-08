6 members of LeT terror financing network arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces have arrested six members of an LeT terror financing network and foiled their bid to revive the outfit in Jammu region, officials said Saturday.

The network was busted on the information provided by the Army, which gave intelligence inputs about efforts to revive it in Jammu city, a senior police officer said.

On the basis of the input, security forces picked up Muddasir Farooq Bhat and seized from him Rs 1.50 lakh cash concealed in a box, which was meant for LeT cadres, he added.

During interrogation, Bhat accepted he was linked to LeT’s terror financing network and disclosed information about other members.

Army and police then arrested five more members of the LeT network, the officer said.

They have been identified as Moulvi Touqeer Ahmed Bhat, surrendered terrorist-turned- SPO Asif Bhat, contractor Khalid Lateef Bhat, Gazi Iqbal of Khatika Talab (Jammu) and Tariq Hussian Mir, he said.

All of them worked for Pakistan-based terrorist Mohmmad Amin Bhat alias Haroon alias Ubhair, he said.

Haroon had crossed over to Pakistan in 1997 and after arms training from LeT, he returned to Doda in 2006. However, due to pressure from security forces, he was exfiltrated to Pakistan and he setup his network of terror financing and recruitment from there, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, he added.