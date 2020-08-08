Arunachal Pradesh: ‘Behaviour Change Campaign’ gets underway in Tawang

NET News Desk

The Tawang District Administration today commenced the week-long Behaviour Change Campaign- “GANDAGI MUKT BHARAT”(GMB) programme in Tawang.

Under the week-long programme beginning from 8th to 15th of August 2020, Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok, on Saturday addressed the Gaon Burahs and villagers of Tawang district through live webcast under E-ratri Chaupal programme. A total of 240 villages participated in the live web address.

Phuntsok informed the villagers about Swach Bharat Abhiyaan, and Tawang being adjudged the first Open Defecation free district in the year 2018 and in continuation of this he appealed to keep the villages neat and clean and make it a habit. Speaking about the week-long Behaviour change programme he requested the villagers to collect all the single-use plastics and hand it over to PHE department, plantation drives for which plant sapling will be provided by the forest and PHE department. Moreover, the department will conduct Essay competitions and IEC programme to create awareness etc.

Speaking on COVID-19 pandemic situation in Tawang, DC said, “there has been no serious case so far, and we are prepared to combat this pandemic, he requested the Gaon Burahs to help the administration in maintaining strict home quarantine guidelines and SOPs in villages.” He further requested the villagers not to come out of their village if it is not very urgent, he particularly requested the senior citizens above 65 years of age and children below 10 years to be more careful.

During his address, DC also informed the villagers about the Nutritional Kitchen garden and Cluster farm programme of the government, under which the farmers will be provided with free seeds and agricultural tools. He requested the villagers to grow surplus vegetables by availing the benefits of these programmes of the government and increase their income.