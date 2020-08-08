East Siang District Administration lifts Lockdown with restrictions; Consultative Meeting with Stakeholders held

NET News Desk

After consultation with stakeholders and review of the COVID situation in the district, The East Siang District Administration in an order issued on Friday has lifted the weeklong Lockdown in East Siang with effect from 8 August. The District Administration has also lifted the sealing of BPGH and allowed functioning of normal OPD services with the condition to Rapid-Antigen Test of admitted patients and health care workers.

However, as precautionary measures certain measures and restrictions have issued viz. complete lockdown on every Sunday within Pasighat Township and its rural periphery, allowing movement of only essential services, strict observance of National Directives on COVID Management by the general public. The administration has also prohibited the gathering of any kind on the river side as social distancing is one of the key guidelines to break the chain of the virus.

The administration has also directed for Voluntary Rapid Antigen Test Center in PHC/CHC and locations like Raneghat, main market area, in between Sille and 2-mile etc.

The administration has also appealed all general public of East Siang to go for testing at the Voluntary Test Centres. Further, they are appealed to minimize social/official visits, practice social distancing and abide by all Govt. directives on COVID management.

A virtual consultative meeting on the COVID -19 situation with various stakeholders was held on Friday. The meeting was participated by MLAs of the district, representatives of NGOs, CBOs, student bodies among others. MLAs Ninong Ering and Kaling Moyong also put forward their views. ABK Apex, General Secretary, Okom Yosung, WASE Gen.SecretaryJoya Tasung Moyong, President ABSU, Oni Dai and Siang Moyong, BBK President Oyem Dai, AEDSU Oyin Yosung, ALBSU R. Panngeng, Chairman Covid Warrior Taber Tamuk, President and GS of PMA, M. Tasung and O. Ering also participated in the video conferencing.

DC Singh briefed on the current status of Covid in the district. During the Lockdown period, massive testing has been carried out at various locations with a special focus on Market areas and other vulnerable areas. She informed that the objective of imposing the Lockdown at that stage to prevent any possible outbreak through localized contact tracing of primary and secondary contacts, source identification have been largely achieved.

The DC informed that DA is focusing is on ramping up more testing by increasing more testing centres at various points like Raneghat entry point, Market area. Random testing in Market area will be carried out. As of till date, the district has 43 active COVID-19 cases and all have put under isolation.

Responding to suggestions and issues put by members during the discussion on imposing need based restrictions, measures in place for the strict following of guidelines/SoPs in place by the people, essential workers like truckers and violation of social distancing norms, the DC said that their suggestions have been well taken by the DA. DC also thanked all stakeholders for the united fight against Covid-19.