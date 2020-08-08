Siang belt can be a frontrunner in the agri and allied sector: Agri Minister

NET News Desk

Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development, TageTaki today held a meeting with the District head of the departments of Agri and allied sectors. The Minister said that under Atma Nirbhar Bharat many programmes in the Agri and allied sectors have been initiated by the State Government.

Taki said, “Siang belt can be a frontrunner in the Agri and allied sector with its suitable agro-climatic conditions and available land for cultivation and production.” On fund allocation, he said that performance will be the sole criteria while stressing on result oriented efforts.

He said that the success of the flagship schemes of Farm Cluster Scheme and Nutritional Kitchen Gardens depends on the convergence efforts of all stakeholders departments. He also asked to submit reports of crops damaged by recent floods.

Earlier, DC Dr. Kinny Singh informed that “Farmer Producers Groups” (FPG) have been formed and ADOs have been appointed as Nodal Officer for each cluster farm to guide and handhold the farmers.