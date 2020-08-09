68 fresh cases take Arunachal”s COVID-19 tally to 2,117

At least 68 more people, including 36 security personnel and a healthcare professional, have tested positive for coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state”s total count to 2,117, a Health Department official said on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 10 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 20 from East Kameng district, 12 from West Siang, five each from Tirap and Lower Siang, four each from West Kameng and Namsai, three each from East Siang and Tawang, two from Papumpare and one from Changlang, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

“Thirty-six security personnel of paramilitary forces are among the fresh patients. A healthcare worker from West Kameng district has tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.

All, barring five, are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, Jampa said.

A total of 104 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 684 active cases, while 1,430 people have recovered from the infection and three died of it, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 118 active COVID-19 cases, followed by Namsai (103), Changlang (100), East Kameng (92), East Siang (67) and Lohit (37), the official said.

The recovery rate in Arunachal Pradesh has significantly improved since August 1, as 646 patients have been discharged from hospitals from the beginning of the month, he said.

The state reported 635 fresh cases in August so far.

“A total of 266 security personnel have been diagnosed with the disease since August 1,” he said.

According to the official, 2,866 samples were examined for the infection on Saturday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,04,833.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first COVID-19 case on April 2 and the patient recovered from the disease on April 16. The state registered its second case on May 24.