Tripura Covid-19 tally reaches 6,164; 2 BSF personnel die taking toll to 41

Four more persons, including two BSF personnel, have succumbed to Covid-19 in Tripura, taking the death toll due to the disease to 41, while 147 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,164, an official said on Sunday.

Of the four fatalities, three were reported from Khowai district and one from West Tripura, he said.

“Two BSF personnel and a woman died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment in the Agartala Government Medical College here. One more person also succumbed to the disease,” the Health Department official said.

A total of 700 BSF jawans have infected with the disease in the state, he said.

The Covid-19 tally in Tripura has increased to 6,164 with 147 new cases, the official said.

Tripura now has 1,929 active cases, while 4,176 people have recovered from the disease and eighteen patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 67.74 percent, while the mortality rate is at 0.66 percent the official said.

“The test positivity rate in the state has been increased to 3.4 percent,” he said, adding that a total of 1,99, 940 samples have been tested so far.

The health department has geared up to introduce plasma therapy for better treatment to the patients, the official said.

“A protocol report has been submitted to a committee for its approval. The authority will seek permission from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the final nod,” AGMC’s Microbiology Department’s head Dr Tapan Majumder said.