Arunachal Pradesh: Review meeting on implementation of Atma Nirbhar Bharat loan schemes.

NET News Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday held a meeting with the representatives of public sector banks on implementation of Atma Nirbhar Bharat loan schemes in Arunachal.

The Chief Minister took a review of the loan targets achieved so far by the public sector bank and urged the banks to provide hassle free loans to support the traders, SHGs and farmers affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The Chief Minister had detailed discussion on MSME loans, Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line scheme (GECL) loans, Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans, Shishu Mudra loans, PM Awas Yojana loans etc.

The meeting also discussed working out modalities to reach out to maximum beneficiaries.