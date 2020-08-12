APPEA organizes webinar on physical education profession

NET News Desk

A webinar on career, scope and importance of physical education profession and professional was organized on August 10 by the Arunachal Pradesh Physical Education Association (APPEA), where degree holders of physical education profession took part in the webinar across the nation.

APPEA Secretary General, Thomas Ering informed that among prominent professionals, Dr. Anil Mili, HoD of Physical Education department, RGU, Dr. Tadang Minu, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education, RGU, Dr. Sharad Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary of Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) and Dr. Piyush Jain, General Secretary, Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) attended the webinar and thoroughly discussed regarding career progression and scope of physical education like Assistant District Sports Officer (ADSO), Physical Education Teacher (PET) in PGT & TGT

level, Assistant Director, Deputy Director and Director in colleges and universities, District and State Youth Officer etc.