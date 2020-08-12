Assam Government announces ‘Orunodoi’ scheme

Net News Desk

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced Assam Government’s ambitious ‘Orunodoi’ scheme. The scheme focuses on empowering women while contributing to economic development.

As per the scheme the Government of Assam has decided to provide Rs 830 per month each to 17 lakh families under the ‘Orunodoi’ Scheme. The selection of beneficiaries will start from August 17, 2020. They will receive the amount on the first day of every month, starting from October 2020.

Addressing the media, Sarma said that the finance department will implement the scheme and Rs 2,80,000 crore has been earmarked for the scheme.

Under this initiative, the State Government has set a commitment to alleviate the financial problems of impoverished families in Assam through ‘Substantial Income Support’. Women being the primary caretaker of the family are kept as beneficiaries of the scheme.

The support of Rs 830 per month will mean an additional per annum income of Rs 10,000 to the poor households, to meet their medical & nutritional needs. The amount will be sent by DBT to the bank account of a nominated woman of the family.

To avail the benefits of the scheme, the applicant should be a permanent resident of Assam and also should be presently residing in the state. Also, the composite household income of the applicant should be less than Rs 2 Lakh per annum.

Under the scheme, priority shall be given to household with widow/divorced/unmarried female/separated female; specially abled nominated female; specially abled household member. It shall benefit all poor households whether they are covered under NFSA or not.